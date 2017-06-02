Notice of Meeting — Antelope County Board of Equalization

NOTICE OF MEETING COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS AS A COUNTY BOARD OF EQUALIZATION, ANTELOPE COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Notice is hereby given that the County Board of Commissioners of Antelope County, Nebraska will hold County Board of Equalization meetings in the Commissioner’s Room in the Antelope County Courthouse Annex, Neligh, Nebraska. The meetings will be on June 6th, 2017 at 10:00 AM, and June 13th, 2017 at 9:30 AM for approving tax roll corrections, board notices, motor vehicle exemptions and various other items which may become necessary to act upon. Meeting will be opened to the public. An agenda, kept continuously current, is available for public inspection at the Antelope County Clerk’s office and may be modified at such meeting to include items of an emergency nature pursuant to Section 84-1411 of the Nebraska Revised Statutes.

PUBLISH: May 24, 2017

