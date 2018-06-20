Notice of Meeting — Antelope County Board of Equalization

NOTICE OF MEETING COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS AS A COUNTY BOARD OF EQUALIZATION, ANTELOPE COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Notice is hereby given that the County Board of Commissioners of Antelope County, Nebraska will hold County Board of Equalization meeting in the Commissioner’s Meeting Room in the Antelope County Courthouse Annex, Neligh, Nebraska on Tuesday, July 17th, 2018, 9:00 AM. If needed will continue on Wednesday, July 18th, and Thursday, July 19th (9:00 AM). For the purpose of reviewing and deciding written protests filed pursuant to Nebraska Revised Statutes sections 77-1502 to 77-1507 pertaining to the assessment value of their property. Meeting will be opened to the public. An agenda, kept continuously current is available for public inspection at the Antelope County Clerk’s Office, and may be modified at such meeting to include items of an emergency nature pursuant to Section 84-1411 of the Nebraska Revised Statutes. Also, during this meeting the Board of Equalization will review Clerical Error/Board Notices, Review/Approve Tax List Corrections, and Review/Approve Tax Exemptions, and any items deemed necessary in relation to the items listed above.

PUBLISH: June 13, 2018

ZNEZ