Notice of liquor license renewal — Grove Lake Bait Shop

NOTICE OF RENEWAL OF CLASS B BEER

OFF SALE ONLY (OUTSIDE CORPORATE LIMITS) LIQUOR

LICENSE

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Section 53-135.01 that a Liquor License may be automatically renewed for one year from May 1, 2018, for the following: Class B – Beer Off Sale Only (Outside Corporate Limits) Liquor License, to-wit: Randall J. Erb, dba Grove Lake Bait Shop, Address: 86561 519 Avenue, Royal, Nebraska, 68773, on the premises described as follows:

A tract more particularly described as a tract in the Southeast corner of the Northeast Quarter of Section 28, in Township 28 North, Range 7, West of the 6th P.M., Antelope County, Nebraska.

Notice is hereby given that written protests to the issuance of automatic renewal of license may be filed by any resident of the County of Antelope on or before February l0th, 2018 in the office of the Antelope County Clerk; that in the event protests are filed by three or more persons, hearings will be held to determine whether continuation of said license should be allowed.

Dated at Neligh, Nebraska this 17th, day of January, 2018.

LISA PAYNE /s/

Antelope County Clerk

PUBLISH: January 17, 2018

