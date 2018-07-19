Notice of liquor license renewal — Boomerang’s

NOTICE OF CLASS C

LIQUOR LICENSE

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Section

53-135.01, a liquor license may be automatically renewed for one year from November 1, 2018 for the following retail Class C licensee to-wit:

Boomerangs, 108 North

Second Street, Elgin, Antelope

County, Nebraska.

Notice is hereby given that written protests to the issuance of automatic renewal license may be filed by any resident of the City of Elgin, on or before Aug. 10, 2018, in the office of the City Clerk; that in the event protests are filed by three or more such persons, a hearing will be held to determine whether continuation of said license should be allowed.

Vicki S. Miller,

City Clerk

PUBLISH: July 11, 2018

ZNEZ