Notice of Informal Probate — Estate of Gerald Kerkman

NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE

AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

County Court of Antelope County, Nebraska

Estate of Gerald T. Kerkman, Deceased Number PR19-6

Notice is hereby given that on the 3rd day of April, 2-19, in Antelope County Court, Barb Hoffart, whose address is 600 South 15th Street, Norfolk, Nebraska 68701 was informally appointed by the Registrar as Personal Representative of the Estate.

Creditors of this estate must file their claims with this Court before the 10th day of June, 2019, or be forever barred.

Linda Mitchell

Clerk of Antelope County Court

Jeffrey L. Stoehr #14059

Law Offices of Jeffrey L. Stoehr, PC, LLO

1190 Omaha Tower

2120 South 72nd Street

Omaha, NE 68124

(402) 392-1190

jls@omahatowerlaw.com

PUBLISH: April 10, 17 & 24, 2019

ZNEZ