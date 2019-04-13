NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE
AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
County Court of Antelope County, Nebraska
Estate of Gerald T. Kerkman, Deceased Number PR19-6
Notice is hereby given that on the 3rd day of April, 2-19, in Antelope County Court, Barb Hoffart, whose address is 600 South 15th Street, Norfolk, Nebraska 68701 was informally appointed by the Registrar as Personal Representative of the Estate.
Creditors of this estate must file their claims with this Court before the 10th day of June, 2019, or be forever barred.
Linda Mitchell
Clerk of Antelope County Court
Jeffrey L. Stoehr #14059
Law Offices of Jeffrey L. Stoehr, PC, LLO
1190 Omaha Tower
2120 South 72nd Street
Omaha, NE 68124
(402) 392-1190
jls@omahatowerlaw.com
PUBLISH: April 10, 17 & 24, 2019
ZNEZ
Notice of Informal Probate — Estate of Gerald Kerkman
NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE