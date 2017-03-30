Notice of Informal Probate — AnneMarie Przybylowski

NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

County Court of Antelope County, Nebraska

Estate of AnneMarie Przybylowski

Notice is hereby given that on the 20th day of March, 2017, in Antelope County Court, the Registrar issued a written Statement of Informal Probate of the Will of said Deceased and that Judith Orlowski whose address is 401 Plantation St., Elgin, Nebraska 68636 has been appointed as Personal Representative of this Estate. Creditors of this Estate must file their claims with this Court before the 30th day of May, 2017 or be forever barred.

Barbara J. Finn

Clerk of Antelope County Court

PUBLISH: March 29, April 5 and 12, 2017

