Notice of Incorporation — Beckman Cattle Drive, Inc.

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION OF BECKMAN CATTLE DRIVE, INC.

Pursuant to the provisions of the Nebraska Model Business Corporation Act, Notice of the Incorporation is hereby given as follows:

1. The name of the corporation is Beckman Cattle Drive, Inc.

2. The address of the registered office of the corporation is 508 S. 2nd Street; Elgin, NE 68636 and the name of the registered agent at such address is Eric Beckman.

3. The general nature of the business to be transacted by the corporation shall be to engage in any activity and business permissible under the laws of the State of Nebraska.

4. The amount of capital stock authorized is five thousand (5,000) shares of common stock of the par value of one dollar ($1.00) per share, which stock shall be held, issued, sold and paid for at such time and upon such terms as may be determined, from time to time, by the Board of Directors of the corporation.

5. The name and address of the incorporator is as follows:

Eric Beckman

508 S. 2nd Street

Elgin, NE 68636

BECKMAN CATTLE DRIVE, INC.

PUBLISH: May 3, 10 & 17, 2017

ZNEZ