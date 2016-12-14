Notice — Huffman Trust

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF ANTELOPE COUNTY, NEBRASKA

In the Matter of the Trust Created by J. Lorraine Huffman, Deceased

Case No. PR16-37

Notice is hereby given that a Petition for Trust Registration has been filed and is set for hearing in the County Court of Antelope County, Nebraska, located at 201 Main Street, Neligh, NE 68756 on January 4, 2017 at 3:30 o’clock P.M.

Barbara J. Finn

Clerk of the County Court

Antelope County Court

P.O. Box 26

Neligh, NE 68756

(402) 887-4650

Shawn D. Beaudette, #24381

Lammli, Locke & Beaudette Law Office

100 N. 34th Street, Suite E

Norfolk, NE 68701

(402) 371-2278

PUBLISH: December 14, 21 & 28, 2016

ZNEZ