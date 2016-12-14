NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF ANTELOPE COUNTY, NEBRASKA
In the Matter of the Trust Created by J. Lorraine Huffman, Deceased
Case No. PR16-37
Notice is hereby given that a Petition for Trust Registration has been filed and is set for hearing in the County Court of Antelope County, Nebraska, located at 201 Main Street, Neligh, NE 68756 on January 4, 2017 at 3:30 o’clock P.M.
Barbara J. Finn
Clerk of the County Court
Antelope County Court
P.O. Box 26
Neligh, NE 68756
(402) 887-4650
Shawn D. Beaudette, #24381
Lammli, Locke & Beaudette Law Office
100 N. 34th Street, Suite E
Norfolk, NE 68701
(402) 371-2278
PUBLISH: December 14, 21 & 28, 2016
Notice — Huffman Trust
