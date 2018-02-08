Notice of Hearings — Antelope County Planning Commission

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Antelope County Planning Commission will hold a public meeting and public hearings on Tuesday, February 20, 2018 in the County Commissioners’ meeting room at the Antelope County Courthouse beginning at 12:30 pm. The meeting is open to the public. All interested parties are welcome to attend.

A public hearing will be held at 12:30 p.m. regarding an amendment for corrections to the Zoning Regulations.

A public hearing will be held at 1:00 p.m. regarding the Conditional Use Permit for Cody Schacht for a seed warehouse and sales office on a tract in the NW ¼ NE ¼ 12-27N-5W.

The agenda is kept continually current and is available for public inspection at the Zoning Office. For more information, contact Liz Doerr, Zoning Administrator at 402-887-4248 or aczoning@outlook.com.

PUBLISH: February 7, 2018

ZNEZ