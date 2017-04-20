Notice of Hearing — Nebraska Public Service Commission

NEBRASKA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION

OP-0003: In the Matter of the Application of TransCanada Keystone Pipeline, L.P., Calgary, Alberta, seeking authority for Route Approval of the Keystone XL Pipeline Project Pursuant to the Major Oil Pipeline Siting Act.

The Nebraska Public Service Commission will hold a public hearing at the Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel, 333 South 13th Street, Lincoln, Nebraska beginning on Monday, August 7, 2017, at 9:00 a.m. CDT and continuing through Friday, August 11, 2017. The hearing on each day shall commence at 9:00 a.m. CDT.

If auxiliary aids or reasonable accommodations are needed for attendance at a Commission meeting, please call the Commission at 402-471-3101. For people with hearing/speech impairments, please call the Commission at 402-471-0213 (TDD) or the Nebraska Relay System at 800-833-7352 (TDD) or 800-833-0920 (Voice). Advance notice of at least seven days is needed when requesting an interpreter.

PUBLISH: April 19, 2017

