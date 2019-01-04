Notice — Harvey Buxton

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

TO: HARVEY BUXTON

You are hereby notified that on 07/17/18, the Plaintiff Credit Management Services, Inc., filed a Complaint in the COUNTY Court of ANTELOPE County, Nebraska, against you shown as Case Number CI18 137. The object and prayer of which is a judgment in the amount of 9,406.00, plus court costs, pre-judgment interest and attorney fees, if applicable.

The Complaint prays that judgment be entered against you. You are hereby notified that you must answer the Complaint on or before 12/28/18 at the COUNTY court of ANTELOPE County, NELIGH Nebraska.

Steven J. Morrison #24708

P.O. Box 1512

Grand Island, NE 68802

(308)398-3801

Attorney for Plaintiff

PUBLISH: January 2, 9 & 16, 2019

ZNEZ