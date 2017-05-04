Notice — Estate of Wayne A. Elliott

NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF ANTELOPE COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of WAYNE A. ELLIOTT, Deceased
Estate No. PR17-23
Notice is hereby given that on April 24, 2017 in the County Court of Antelope County, Nebraska, the Registrar issued a written statement of Informal Probate of the Will of said Decedent and that Janice R. VonBonn, whose address is 83728 — 514 Ave.; Elgin, NE 68636-3261 and Linda K. McLain, whose address is 2404 Main St. Terrace; Hays, KS 67601, were informally appointed by the Registrar as Co-Personal Representatives of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file their claims with this Court on or before June 26, 2017 or be forever barred.
Barbara J. Finn
Clerk of the County Court
Antelope County Court
501 Main Street, Room 1
Neligh, NE 68756
(402) 887-4650
W. Bert Lammli, #16470
Lammli, Locke & Beaudette Law Office
100 N. 34th Street, Suite E
Norfolk, NE 68701
(402) 371-2278
PUBLISH: April 26, May 3 & 10, 2017
ZNEZ
NOTICE