Notice — Estate of Wayne A. Elliott

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF ANTELOPE COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of WAYNE A. ELLIOTT, Deceased

Estate No. PR17-23

Notice is hereby given that on April 24, 2017 in the County Court of Antelope County, Nebraska, the Registrar issued a written statement of Informal Probate of the Will of said Decedent and that Janice R. VonBonn, whose address is 83728 — 514 Ave.; Elgin, NE 68636-3261 and Linda K. McLain, whose address is 2404 Main St. Terrace; Hays, KS 67601, were informally appointed by the Registrar as Co-Personal Representatives of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file their claims with this Court on or before June 26, 2017 or be forever barred.

Barbara J. Finn

Clerk of the County Court

Antelope County Court

501 Main Street, Room 1

Neligh, NE 68756

(402) 887-4650

W. Bert Lammli, #16470

Lammli, Locke & Beaudette Law Office

100 N. 34th Street, Suite E

Norfolk, NE 68701

(402) 371-2278

PUBLISH: April 26, May 3 & 10, 2017

ZNEZ