NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF ANTELOPE COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
Estate of WALTER L.
KOINZAN, Deceased
Estate No. PR19-8
Notice is hereby given that on May 6, 2019, in the County Court of Antelope County, Nebraska, the Registrar issued a written statement of Informal Probate of the Will of said Decedent and that NORMA J. KOINZAN, whose address is 609 N. 2nd; Elgin, NE 68636, was informally appointed by the Registrar as Personal Representative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file their claims with this Court on or before July 8, 2019 or be forever barred.
Linda Mitchell
Clerk of the County Court
Antelope County Court
501 M Street, Rm. 1
P.O. Box 26
Neligh, NE 68756
Shawn D. Beaudette, #24381
Lammli, Locke & Beaudette Law Office, L.L.P.
100 N. 34th Street, Suite E
Norfolk, NE 68701
(402) 371-2278
PUBLISH: May 8, 15 & 22, 2019
Notice — Estate of Walter L. Koinzan
