Notice — Estate of Walter L. Koinzan

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF ANTELOPE COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

Estate of WALTER L.

KOINZAN, Deceased

Estate No. PR19-8

Notice is hereby given that on May 6, 2019, in the County Court of Antelope County, Nebraska, the Registrar issued a written statement of Informal Probate of the Will of said Decedent and that NORMA J. KOINZAN, whose address is 609 N. 2nd; Elgin, NE 68636, was informally appointed by the Registrar as Personal Representative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file their claims with this Court on or before July 8, 2019 or be forever barred.

Linda Mitchell

Clerk of the County Court

Antelope County Court

501 M Street, Rm. 1

P.O. Box 26

Neligh, NE 68756

Shawn D. Beaudette, #24381

Lammli, Locke & Beaudette Law Office, L.L.P.

100 N. 34th Street, Suite E

Norfolk, NE 68701

(402) 371-2278

PUBLISH: May 8, 15 & 22, 2019

ZNEZ