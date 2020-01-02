NOTICE

Estate of SHIRLEY A. HENKENIUS, Deceased

Notice is hereby given that on December 18, 2019, in the County Court of Antelope County, Nebraska, Case No. PR19-29, Larry Joseph Henkenius, whose mailing address is 51846 845 Road, Elgin, NE 68636 has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Creditors of this estate must file their claims with this Court on or before February 25, 2020 or be forever barred.

Martin V. Klein

Martin V. Klein, #22220

Attorney for Applicant

PUBLISH: December 25, 2019, January 1 & 8, 2020

ZNEZ