Notice — Estate of Shirley A. Henkenius

Estate of SHIRLEY A. HENKENIUS, Deceased
Notice is hereby given that on December 18, 2019, in the County Court of Antelope County, Nebraska, Case No. PR19-29, Larry Joseph Henkenius, whose mailing address is 51846 845 Road, Elgin, NE 68636 has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Creditors of this estate must file their claims with this Court on or before February 25, 2020 or be forever barred.
Martin V. Klein
Martin V. Klein, #22220
Attorney for Applicant
PUBLISH: December 25, 2019, January 1 & 8, 2020
