Notice – Estate of Marianne I. Kittleson

Estate of MARIANNE L.

KITTELSON, Deceased

Notice is hereby given that on March 3, 2020, in the County Court of Antelope County, Nebraska, Case No. PR20-8, Joseph E. Kittelson, whose mailing address is P.O. Box 165, Elgin, Nebraska 68636, has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Creditors of this estate must file their claims with this Court on or before May 11, 2020 or be forever barred. Creditors should submit their claims to Antelope County Court, P.O. Box 26, Neligh, Nebraska 65756.

Martin V. Klein, #22220

Attorney for Applicant

PUBLISH: March 11, 18 & 25, 2020

