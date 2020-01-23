Notice- Estate of Margaret June Kerkman

NOTICE OF FORMAL HEARING FOR
COMPLETE SETTLEMENT
County Court of Antelope County, Nebraska
Estate of Margaret June Kerkman, Deceased. No. PR 19-20.
Notice is hereby given that the Personal Representative has filed a final account and report of his/her administration, a Formal Closing Petition for Complete Settlement for Formal Probate of Will of said Deceased: and a Petition for Determination of Inheritance Tax, which have been set for hearing in the Antelope County Court on the 5th day of February, 2020 at 9 o’clock, A.M.
Linda Mitchell
CLERK OF THE COUNTY COURT
Jeffrey L. Stoehr #14059
Law Offices of Jeffrey L. Stoehr, PC, LLO
1190 Omaha Tower
2120 South 72nd Street
Omaha, Nebraska 68124
Telephone: ( 402) 392-1190
PUBLISH: January 8, 15 & 22, 2020
