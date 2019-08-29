Notice — Estate of June Kerkman

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF ANTELOPE COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Margaret June Kerkman, Deceased

Estate No. PR19-20

Notice is hereby given that a Petition for Probate of Will of said Decedent Determination of Heirs, and appointment of Mike Kerkman and Connie Schulz as Personal Representative has been filed and is set for hearing in the County Court of Antelope County, Nebraska, located at Neligh, NE, on Sept. 9, 2019, at or after 9 o’clock a.m.

Mike Kerkman, Petitioner

83655 519th Avenue

Elgin, NE 68636

(402) 843-8457

Jeffrey L. Stoehr, #14059

LAW OFFICES OF JEFFREY L. STOEHR, PC, LLO

1190 Omaha Tower

2120 South 72nd Street

Omaha, Nebraska 68124

(402) 392-1190

PUBLISH: August 21, 28 & September 4, 2019

