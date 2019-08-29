NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF ANTELOPE COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Margaret June Kerkman, Deceased
Estate No. PR19-20
Notice is hereby given that a Petition for Probate of Will of said Decedent Determination of Heirs, and appointment of Mike Kerkman and Connie Schulz as Personal Representative has been filed and is set for hearing in the County Court of Antelope County, Nebraska, located at Neligh, NE, on Sept. 9, 2019, at or after 9 o’clock a.m.
Mike Kerkman, Petitioner
83655 519th Avenue
Elgin, NE 68636
(402) 843-8457
Jeffrey L. Stoehr, #14059
LAW OFFICES OF JEFFREY L. STOEHR, PC, LLO
1190 Omaha Tower
2120 South 72nd Street
Omaha, Nebraska 68124
(402) 392-1190
PUBLISH: August 21, 28 & September 4, 2019
ZNEZ
Notice — Estate of June Kerkman
NOTICE