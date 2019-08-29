Notice — Estate of Delores Bode

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF ANTELOPE COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Delores M. Bode, Deceased

No. PR17-49

Notice is hereby given that a final account and report of administration and a Petition for complete settlement, probate of Will and determination of heirs have been filed and are set for hearing in the County Court of Antelope County, Nebraska, located at 501 M Street, Room 1, Neligh, Nebraska, on September 9, 2019 at or after 9:00 o’clock a.m.

Cornerstone Bank

Personal Representative/Petitioner

240 S. 3rd Street, PO Box 471

Albion, NE 68620-0471

Jeffrey T. Peetz #17386

Endacott Peetz & Timmer PC LLO

444 South 10th Street

Lincoln, NE 68508-2206

Tel. No. 402-904-3629

PUBLISH: August 21, 28 & September 4, 2019

