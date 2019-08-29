NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF ANTELOPE COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Delores M. Bode, Deceased
No. PR17-49
Notice is hereby given that a final account and report of administration and a Petition for complete settlement, probate of Will and determination of heirs have been filed and are set for hearing in the County Court of Antelope County, Nebraska, located at 501 M Street, Room 1, Neligh, Nebraska, on September 9, 2019 at or after 9:00 o’clock a.m.
Cornerstone Bank
Personal Representative/Petitioner
240 S. 3rd Street, PO Box 471
Albion, NE 68620-0471
Jeffrey T. Peetz #17386
Endacott Peetz & Timmer PC LLO
444 South 10th Street
Lincoln, NE 68508-2206
Tel. No. 402-904-3629
PUBLISH: August 21, 28 & September 4, 2019
ZNEZ
Notice — Estate of Delores Bode
