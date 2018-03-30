Notice — Estate of Norma Peters

NOTICE

NORMA PETERS, Deceased

Notice is hereby given that a Petition for Formal Probate of Unsigned Will of said deceased, Determination of Heirs, and Appointment of Gwendolyn Faye Koinzan and Jean C. Peters as Co-Personal Representatives has been filed and is set for hearing in the Antelope County, Nebraska Court on the 18th day of April, 2018 at 9:00 a.m.

Jeffrey M. Doerr, #16821

Attorney at Law

Doerr & Klein, P.C.

101 West 4th Street – P.O. Box 166

Neligh, NE 68756-0166

(402)887-4190 – telephone/(402) 887-5189 — telefax

PUBLISH: March 28, April 4 and 11, 2018

ZNEZ