NOTICE

Estate of NORBERT BODE, Deceased

Notice is hereby given that on September 11, 2017, in the County Court of Antelope County, Nebraska, Case No PR17-45, Rosemary Ketteler, whose mailing address is P.O. Box 152, Atkinson, Nebraska 68713, was appointed as personal representative of this estate. Creditors of this estate must file claims with this Court on or before February 13, 2018 or be forever barred.

Jeffrey M. Doerr, #16821

Attorney for Applicant

PUBLISH: December 13, 20 & 27, 2017

