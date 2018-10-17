NOTICE
Estate of NORBERT BODE, Deceased
Notice is hereby given that the Personal Representative has filed a report of her administration and a formal closing petition for complete settlement after informal probate of Will of said deceased, for determination of heirship, and for determination of inheritance tax, which have been set for hearing in the Antelope County Court on November 7, 2018 at 11:45 a.m.
Jeffrey M. Doerr, #16821
Attorney for Petitioner
PUBLISH: October 17, 24 & 31, 2018
