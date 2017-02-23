Notice — Estate of Mary C. Eischeid

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF ANTELOPE COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

Estate of Mary C. Eischeid, Deceased

Estate No. PR16-6

Notice is hereby given that a Petition for Complete Settlement After Informal Intestate Proceeding has been filed and is set for hearing in the County Court of Antelope County, Nebraska, located at 501 Main Street, Room 1; Neligh, NE, on March 15, 2017 at or after 9:00 a.m.

Ronald H. Eischeid and Linda J. Eischeid,

Co-Personal Representatives

52021 Highway 70

Elgin, NE 68636

(402) 843-2363

Shawn D. Beaudette, #24381

Lammli, Locke & Beaudette Law Office

100 N. 34th Street, Suite E

Norfolk, NE 68701

(402) 371-2278

PUBLISH: February 22, March 1 and 8, 2017

ZNEZ