NOTICE
Estate of MARIE A. LEGATE, Deceased
Notice is hereby given that on December 22, 2017, in the County Court of Antelope County, Nebraska, Case No. PR17-56, Roger Legate, whose mailing addresses is 510 E. 4th Street, Neligh, NE 68756 and Marla Schindler, whose mailing address is 51848 845 Rd, Elgin, NE 68636, have been appointed as co-personal representatives of this estate. Creditors of this estate must file their claims with this Court on or before March 6, 2018 or be forever barred.
Jeffrey M. Doerr, #16821
Attorney for Applicants
PUBLISH: January 3, 10 & 17, 2018
ZNEZ
Notice — Estate of Marie A. Legate
NOTICE