NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF ANTELOPE COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
Estate of J. Lorraine
Huffman, Deceased
Estate No PR16-15
Notice is hereby given that a Formal Petition for Complete Settlement After Informal Testate Proceeding has been filed and is set for hearing in the County Court of Antelope County, Nebraska, located at 501 Main St; Neligh NE 68756 on August 11, 2017 at or after 9:00 o’clock a.m.
Anna H. Dunbar
P.O. Box 200413
Denver, CO 80220
Charles E. Huffman
Box 41
Omaha, NE 68101
Shawn D. Beaudette, #24381
Lammli, Locke & Beaudette
Law Office
100 N. 34th Street, Suite E
Norfolk, NE 68701
(402) 371-2278
Andrew J. Hilger, #20624
Law Office of Andrew J. Hilger
5170 Leavenworth Street
Omaha, NE 68106
(402) 551-2500
PUBLISH: July 19, 26 & August 2, 2017
ZNEZ
Notice — Estate of J. Lorraine Huffman
