Notice — Estate of J. Lorraine Huffman

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF ANTELOPE COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

Estate of J. Lorraine

Huffman, Deceased

Estate No PR16-15

Notice is hereby given that a Formal Petition for Complete Settlement After Informal Testate Proceeding has been filed and is set for hearing in the County Court of Antelope County, Nebraska, located at 501 Main St; Neligh NE 68756 on August 11, 2017 at or after 9:00 o’clock a.m.

Anna H. Dunbar

P.O. Box 200413

Denver, CO 80220

Charles E. Huffman

Box 41

Omaha, NE 68101

Shawn D. Beaudette, #24381

Lammli, Locke & Beaudette

Law Office

100 N. 34th Street, Suite E

Norfolk, NE 68701

(402) 371-2278

Andrew J. Hilger, #20624

Law Office of Andrew J. Hilger

5170 Leavenworth Street

Omaha, NE 68106

(402) 551-2500

PUBLISH: July 19, 26 & August 2, 2017

ZNEZ