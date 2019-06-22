Notice — Estate of Emma Voborny

NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF ANTELOPE COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
Estate of EMMA M. VOBORNY, Deceased
Estate No. PR19-17
Notice is hereby given that on June 12, 2019, in the County Court of Antelope County, Nebraska, the Registrar issued a written Statement of Informal Probate of the Will of such decedent and Joseph S. Voborny, 2301 S R-Road, Petersburg, NE 68652 and Paul G. Voborny, 1591 W. Ravine Lane, Dunnellon, FL 34434 were informally appointed by the Registrar as co-personal representatives of the estate.
Creditors of this estate must file their claims with this Court on or before August 19, 2019, or be forever barred.
Linda Mitchell
Clerk of Antelope County Court
501 Main Street, Room 1
Neligh, NE 68756
Michael T. Brogan, Attorney
BROGAN & STAFFORD, P.C.
1400 North 9th Street
P.O. Box 667
Norfolk, NE 68702
402-371-9688
PUBLISH: June 19, 26 & July 3, 2019
NOTICE