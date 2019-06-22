Notice — Estate of Emma Voborny

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF ANTELOPE COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

Estate of EMMA M. VOBORNY, Deceased

Estate No. PR19-17

Notice is hereby given that on June 12, 2019, in the County Court of Antelope County, Nebraska, the Registrar issued a written Statement of Informal Probate of the Will of such decedent and Joseph S. Voborny, 2301 S R-Road, Petersburg, NE 68652 and Paul G. Voborny, 1591 W. Ravine Lane, Dunnellon, FL 34434 were informally appointed by the Registrar as co-personal representatives of the estate.

Creditors of this estate must file their claims with this Court on or before August 19, 2019, or be forever barred.

Linda Mitchell

Clerk of Antelope County Court

501 Main Street, Room 1

Neligh, NE 68756

Michael T. Brogan, Attorney

BROGAN & STAFFORD, P.C.

1400 North 9th Street

P.O. Box 667

Norfolk, NE 68702

402-371-9688

PUBLISH: June 19, 26 & July 3, 2019

ZNEZ