Notice — Estate of Donavon D. Skillstad

NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF ANTELOPE COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
Estate of DONAVON D.
SKILLSTAD, a/k/a Donovan D.
Skillstad, Deceased
Estate No. PR17-10
Notice is hereby given that on March 9, 2017, in the County Court of Antelope County, Nebraska, the Registrar issued a written statement of Inbformal Probate of the Will of said Decedent and that LeeAnn Skillstad whose address is 203 S. 4th Street, Elgin, NE 68636 was informally appointed by the Registrar as Personal Representative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file their claims with this Court on or before May 15, 2017, or be forever barred.
Linda Mitchell
Registrar
Address of County Court:
Antelope County Court
501 Main Street
Neligh, NE 68756
Jewell & Collins
Attorneys at Law
105 S. 2nd Street
Norfolk, NE 68701
(402) 371-4844
PUBLISH: March 15, 22 and 29, 2017
