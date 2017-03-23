Notice — Estate of Donavon D. Skillstad

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF ANTELOPE COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

Estate of DONAVON D.

SKILLSTAD, a/k/a Donovan D.

Skillstad, Deceased

Estate No. PR17-10

Notice is hereby given that on March 9, 2017, in the County Court of Antelope County, Nebraska, the Registrar issued a written statement of Inbformal Probate of the Will of said Decedent and that LeeAnn Skillstad whose address is 203 S. 4th Street, Elgin, NE 68636 was informally appointed by the Registrar as Personal Representative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file their claims with this Court on or before May 15, 2017, or be forever barred.

Linda Mitchell

Registrar

Address of County Court:

Antelope County Court

501 Main Street

Neligh, NE 68756

Jewell & Collins

Attorneys at Law

105 S. 2nd Street

Norfolk, NE 68701

(402) 371-4844

PUBLISH: March 15, 22 and 29, 2017

ZNEZ