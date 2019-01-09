Notice – Estate of Delores Bode

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF ANTELOPE COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Delores M. Bode, Deceased No. PR17-49

Notice is hereby given that on January 4th, 2019 in the County Court of Antelope County, Nebraska, the Registrar issued a written Statement of Informal Probate of the Will of said Decedent and that Cornerstone Bank, whose address is 240 S. 3rd Street, PO Box 471, Albion, Nebraska 68620, was informally appointed by the Registrar as Personal Representative of the estate.

Creditors of this estate must file their claims with this Court on or before March 9, 2019 or be forever barred.

Linda Mitchell

Clerk of the County Court

501 M Street, PO Box 26

Neligh, NE 68756

Jeffery T. Peetz #17386

Endacott Peetz & Timmer PC LLO

444 South 10th Street

Lincoln, NE 68508-2206

Tel. No. 402-904-3629

PUBLISH: January 9, 16 & 23, 2019

ZNEZ