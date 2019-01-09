Notice – Estate of Delores Bode

NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF ANTELOPE COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Delores M. Bode, Deceased No. PR17-49
Notice is hereby given that on January 4th, 2019 in the County Court of Antelope County, Nebraska, the Registrar issued a written Statement of Informal Probate of the Will of said Decedent and that Cornerstone Bank, whose address is 240 S. 3rd Street, PO Box 471, Albion, Nebraska 68620, was informally appointed by the Registrar as Personal Representative of the estate.
Creditors of this estate must file their claims with this Court on or before March 9, 2019 or be forever barred.
Linda Mitchell
Clerk of the County Court
501 M Street, PO Box 26
Neligh, NE 68756
Jeffery T. Peetz #17386
Endacott Peetz & Timmer PC LLO
444 South 10th Street
Lincoln, NE 68508-2206
Tel. No. 402-904-3629
PUBLISH: January 9, 16 & 23, 2019
