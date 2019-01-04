NOTICE

CITY OF ELGIN

SECTION 6-301: DUTY TO KEEP CLEAN

It shall be unlawful for the occupant of any lot or lots or the owner of any vacant lot or lots within the corporate limits to allow snow, sleet, mud, ice or other substance to accumulate on the sidewalks or to permit any snow, sleet, mud, ice or other substance to remain upon said sidewalk. All sidewalks within the business district shall be cleaned within five hours after the cessation of a storm unless the storm or fall of snow shall have taken place during the night, in which case the sidewalk shall be cleaned before 12:00 noon the following day; provided, sidewalks within the residential areas of the City shall be cleaned within 24 hours after the cessation of the storm.

PUBLISH: December 12, 2018

