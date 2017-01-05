NOTICE

Boone County Health Center complies with applicable Federal civil rights laws and does not discriminate of the basis of race, color, nation origin, age, disability, or sex. Boone County Health Center does not exclude people or treat them differently because of race, color, national origin, age, disability, or sex.

Boone County Health Center:

Provides free aids and services to people with disabilities to communicate effectively with us, such as:

· Qualified sign language interpreters

· Written information in other formats (large print, audio, accessible electronic formats, other formats)

Provides free language services to people whose primary language is not English, such as:

· Qualified interpreters

· Information written in other languages

If you need these services, contact the Hospital Admission Desk

If you believe that Boone County Health Center has failed to provide these services or discriminated in another way on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, disability, or sex, you can file a grievance with:

Jeanne Temme, VP of Quality Assurance

POB 151, Albion, NE 68620,

Phone: 402-395-3154, fax-402-395-3173 or email at temme@boonecohealth.org.

You can file a grievance in person or by mail, fax, or email. If you need help filing a grievance, Jeanne Temme is available to help you.

You can also file a civil rights complaint with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Civil Rights, electronically through the Office for Civil Rights Complaint Portal, available at https://ocrportal.hhs.gov/ocr/portal/lobby.jsf, or by mail or phone at:

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

200 Independence Ave, SW

Room 509F, HHH Building

Washington, D.C. 20201

1-800-368-1019, 800-537-7697 (TDD)

Complaint forms are available at http://www.hhs.gov/ocr/office/file/index.html

PUBLISH: January 4, 2017

