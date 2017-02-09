Notice For Bids — Antelope County

The Antelope County Commissioners have the intent to purchase two semi tractors. The Antelope County Commissioners will invite informal quotes from January 18th, 2017, until 9am on February 14th, 2017. Quotes should be submitted in a sealed envelope addressed to the Antelope County Commissioners, 501 Main Street, PO Box 26, Neligh, NE 68756-0026. The envelope must be clearly marked with “Informal quote for semi tractor” on the outside of the envelope. Quotes will be opened at the February 14th, 2017 board meeting at 10:00am. The specs for the tractors are as follows: Model year 2000 or newer, equipped with or capable of adding a steerable lift axle, and equipped with or capable of adding a wet kit.

The Antelope County Commissioners reserve the right to accept or reject any or all bids.

PUBLISH: February 8, 2017