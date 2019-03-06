Notice for Bids — Antelope County

NOTICE FOR BIDS

Asphalt Oil

The Antelope County Board of Commissioners will accept sealed bids until 9:00 AM, on March 12, 2019 for asphalt oil. Price should be per gallon. Purchase of asphalt oil to be delivered to each county shop from May 1, 2019 to December 1, 2019 for the following types of asphalt: MC-800, RC-250, MC3000, CRS2, and CRS-2P a minimum of 35,000 to 40,000 gallons each – more or less. Bids can be brought or mailed to the Antelope County Clerk’s Office, 501 M Street, PO Box 26, Neligh, NE 68756-0026 and will be opened at 9:45 AM on March 12, 2019 in the Antelope County Commissioners room, Antelope County Courthouse Annex. Envelope should be marked in the lower left-hand corner with the wording, “Asphalt Oil Bid.” The County Board of Commissioners reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids.

PUBLISH: February 20, 27 & March 6, 2019

ZNEZ