Notice for Bids — Antelope County

NOTICE FOR BIDS

Culverts

The Antelope County Board of Commissioners will accept sealed bids until 9:00 AM on March 12, 2019, for CMP culverts. Bids may be brought in or mailed to the Antelope County Clerk’s Office, 501 M Street, PO Box 26, Neligh, NE 68756-0026. Successful bidder will supply the specified product from July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020. Bids will be opened and publicly read on March 12th, 2019 at 9:45 AM in the County Commissioners room of the Antelope County Courthouse Annex. The Antelope County Board of Commissioners reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids. Culverts to be bid – both spiral and riveted, in the following sizes: 18 inch, 24 inch, 30 inch, 36 inch, 48 inch, and 60 inch.

PUBLISH: February 20, 27 & March 6, 2019

ZNEZ