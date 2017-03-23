Notice to Bidders — Antelope County

NOTICE FOR BIDS

The Antelope County Board of Commissioners will accept sealed bids until 9:00 AM on April 4, 2017 for Culverts. Bids may be brought in or mailed to the Antelope County Clerk’s Office, 501 M Street, Rm 6, PO Box 26, Neligh, NE 68756-0026. Bidders will bid according to the specifications provided by the County Board, bids made on items not listed on the specifications or bids not consistent with the specifications will not be accepted. All bids must be plainly marked “Culvert Bid” on the lower left hand corner of the envelope. Specifications are available at the County Clerk’s Office, 402-887-4410 Successful bidder will supply the specified product from July 1, 2017 to June 30, 2018. Bids will be opened and publicly read at 10:00 AM on April 4, 2017 board meeting in the County Commissioners Room of the Antelope County Courthouse Annex. The Antelope County Board of Commissioners reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids.

Antelope County Board of Commissioners

PUBLISH: March 15, 22 and 29, 2017

ZNEZ