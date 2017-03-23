Notice to Bidders — Antelope County

NOTICE FOR BIDS

The Antelope County Board of Commissioners will accept sealed bids until 9:00 AM, on April 4, 2017 for asphalt oil. Price should be per gallon. Purchase of asphalt oil to be delivered to each county shop between July 1, 2017 to October 1, 2017 for the following types of asphalt: Cut Back: MC-800 and RC-250 a minimum of 35,000 to 40,000 gallons each – more or less; and Emulsion – HFE-150, CRS-2 CRS-1 and CMS1 a minimum of 35,000 to 40,000 gallons each – more or less. Bids can be brought or mailed to the Antelope County Clerk’s Office, 501 M Street, PO Box 26, Neligh, NE 68756-0026 and will be opened at 10:00 AM on April 4, 2017 in the Antelope County Commissioners room, Antelope County Courthouse Annex. Envelope should be marked in the lower left hand corner with the wording, “Asphalt Bid.” The County Board of Commissioners reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids.

Antelope County Board of Commissioners

PUBLISH: March 15, 22 and 29, 2017

ZNEZ