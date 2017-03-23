Notice to Bidders — Antelope County

NOTICE FOR BIDS

The Antelope County Board of Commissioners will accept sealed bids until 9:00 AM, on April 4, 2017, for armor coating of oil roads within Antelope County. Said bids are for the application of armor coating using county furnished materials. Successful bidder will supply the specified product from July 1, 2017 to October 1, 2017. Price should be per mile. All work to be done according to county specifications. Bids can be brought or mailed to the Antelope County Clerk’s Office, 501 M Street, Rm 6, PO Box 26, Neligh, NE 68756-0026 and will be opened at 10:00 AM, on April 4, 2017 in the Antelope County Commissioners Room, Antelope County Courthouse Annex. Envelope should be marked in the lower left hand corner with the wording, “Armor Coating Bid.” The County Board of Commissioners reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids.

Antelope County Board of Commissioners

PUBLISH: March 15, 22 and 29, 2017

ZNEZ