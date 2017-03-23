Notice to Bidders — Antelope County

NOTICE FOR BIDS

The Antelope County Board of Commissioners will accept sealed bids until 9:00 AM on April 4, 2017, for gravel. Bids may be brought in or mailed to the Antelope County Clerk’s Office, 501 M Street, Rm 6, PO Box 26, Neligh, NE 68756-0026. Successful bidder will supply the specified product from July 1, 2017 to June 30, 2018. Bids will be opened and publicly read on April 4, 2017 at 10:.00 AM in the County Commissioners room of the Antelope County Courthouse Annex. The Antelope County Board of Commissioners reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids. ROAD GRAVEL – Purchase of Road gravel to be bid as follows: Delivered to each county shop FOB at pit. ARMOR COAT GRAVEL – Purchase of Armor Coat Gravel to be bid as follows: Delivered to each county shop FOB at pit (each with a minimum of 500 yards), MUDROCK – Purchase of Mud Rock to be bid as follows: Delivered to each county shop FOB at pit. All bids must be plainly marked “Gravel Bid” on lower left hand corner of envelope. The Antelope County Board of Commissioners reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids.

Antelope County Board of Commissioners

PUBLISH: March 15, 22 and 29, 2017

