Notice to Bidders — Antelope County

The Antelope County Commissioners have the intent to purchase a new asphalt patcher. The Antelope County Commissioners will invite informal quotes from April 16th, 2018, until 9am on May 8th, 2018. Quotes should be submitted in a sealed envelope addressed to the Antelope County Commissioners, 501 Main Street, PO Box 26, Neligh, NE 68756-0026. The envelope must be clearly marked with “Informal quote for asphalt patcher” on the outside of the envelope. Quotes will be opened at the May 8th, 2018 board meeting at 10:00am.. The specs for the patcher are as follows: front mounted boom, single person operation, rear mounted arrow board, amber cab warning light, backup camera, 120V heater. The Antelope County Commissioners reserve the right to accept or reject any or all bids.

PUBLISH: April 18, 25 & May 2, 2018

ZNEZ