Notice to Bidders — Antelope County

The Antelope County Commissioners have the intent to purchase a new Motor Grader. The Antelope County Commissioners will invite informal quotes from April 16th, 2018, until 9am on May 8th, 2018. Quotes should be submitted in a sealed envelope addressed to the Antelope County Commissioners, 501 Main Street, PO Box 26, Neligh, NE 68756-0026. The envelope must be clearly marked with “Informal quote for motor grader” on the outside of the envelope. Quotes will be opened at the May 8th, 2018 board meeting at 10:00am. The specs for the graders are as follows: Please bid AWD and also Tandem Drive. Minimum horsepower 225. Front and rear fenders, engine block heater, cold weather starting aid, amber warning beacon, 14’ moldboard w/ 2’ extension, differential lock, in-cab hydraulic valves for snow plow, Balderson type front lift group, Michelin Snow Plus tires, and wing ready. The Antelope County Commissioners reserve the right to accept or reject any or all bids.

PUBLISH: April 18, 25 & May 2, 2018

