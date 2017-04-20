NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Antelope County

The Antelope County Commissioners have the intent to purchase one or two new or used flatbed trailers. The Antelope County Commissioners will invite informal quotes from April 11th, 2017, until 9am on May 2nd, 2017. Quotes should be submitted in a sealed envelope addressed to the Antelope County Commissioners, 501 Main Street, PO Box 26, Neligh, NE 68756-0026. The envelope must be clearly marked with “Informal quote for trailer” on the outside of the envelope. Quotes will be opened at the May 2nd, 2017 board meeting at 10:00am. The specs for the trailer are as follows: Triple axle, pintle hitch or gooseneck, minimum 96” wide, low profile bed, dovetail or tilt bed, minimum 20 foot long, brakes, and minimum 30,000 pound payload.

The Antelope County Commissioners reserve the right to accept or reject any or all bids.

PUBLISH: April 12, 19 & 26, 2017

ZNEZ