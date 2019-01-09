Notice – Antelope Memorial Hospital

Antelope Memorial Hospital is making an application to the Nebraska Department of Transportation for Federal Funds under 49 U.S.C. Section 5310 for Lowered Floor Van to start a new service for the transportation of elderly persons and persons with disabilities in Antelope County. Any interested public or private transit or paratransit operator is invited to comment on the proposed services by sending a written notice to the Nebraska Department of Transportation, lntermodal Planning Division, PO Box 94759, Lincoln, NE 68509-4759, and Connie Knuth, Antelope Memorial Hospital, 102 West 9th Street, Neligh, Nebraska 68756 within 15 days of the publication of this notice.

PUBLISH: January 9 and 16, 2019

ZNEZ