Notice — Antelope County

PUBLIC NOTICE

ALL RURAL ANTELOPE COUNTY LANDOWNERS AND AGRICULTURAL

TENANTS/ LESSEES, PROHIBITION OF PLOWING, PLANTING OR FENCING COUNTY ROAD RIGHT-OF-WAY

NEBRASKA REVISED STATUE §39-301 AND §39-305

Notice is hereby given by the Antelope County Board of Commissioners to all rural Antelope County landowners and their agricultural operators and tenants/lessees, that the Antelope County Board of Supervisors previously adopted a resolution on January 8, 2008, whereas the Antelope County Board of Supervisors had received evidence that unauthorized fences, crops and other objects were being placed within the public right-of-way maintained by Antelope County and that the same causes hazards that endanger motorists, County employees, and County equipment, and interfere with the proper maintenance of the county roadways. Pursuant to Nebraska Revised Statutes §39-301 and §39-305 it is unlawful and a Class V Misdemeanor for any person to injure, obstruct or encroach upon with any fence, or by plowing or digging any ditch or other opening upon a public road. A public road is defined as a public way for the purposes of vehicular travel, including the entire area within the right-of-way (Neb. Rev. Stat. § 1302 (32). You are further notified that the County Board of Commissioners intends that the above resolution and statutes shall be enforced and that any person may make a proper complaint regarding any violation(s) of the above resolution and statutes to the Antelope County Board of Commissioners, the Antelope County Sheriff or Antelope County Road Boss for investigation and further action thereon.

THE ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

PUBLISH: May 31, 2017

ZNEZ