Notice — Antelope County Salaries

NOTICE

SALARIES: July 2017

The following salaries are to be published each year between July 15 and August 15, according to Nebraska State Statute 23-122, revised by LB299 in 1996. Antelope County Employees are paid on a monthly payroll. The salaries vary in each department, due to job titles and the number of years of employment. The following are payroll figures:

GENERAL FUND: Supervisors (4) $15,142.40; (1) $16,150.40 – annual; Officials (4) $51,878.08 – annual; Deputies (4) $19.15 – hourly; Administrative manager – (1) $17.23; Clerical hourly(1) $14.79; (1) $13.60; (1) $10.00; (1) $11.00; (1) $12.00; (1) $10.50; (1) $11.55 (1) $11.00-part time; Janitor (1) $13.35; Custodian (1) $12.45; Sheriff (1) $55,247.14 – annual; Deputies – hourly (1) $19.64; (1) $17.53; (1) $16.00; (1) $17.00; part-time Deputies (1) $16.75; (2) $14.00; (3) $15.00 – hourly; Dispatchers (1) $14.02; (1) $14.00; (3) $11.50; (1) $11.00; (1) $12.50 (2) $10.00; (4) $12.00; Part-time Dispatcher (1) $10.00; Attorney (1) $52,778.61- annual; Veterans Service Officer (1) $25.00 – hourly part-time; Zoning (1) $25.50 – part-time hourly; Weed Board Members (5) $40.00 per meeting; Weed Superintendent (1) $41,492.04; – annual; part-time Sprayers (1) $13.45; (1) $12.14; (1) $11.00; – hourly.

ROAD & BRIDGE FUND: Road Workers (1) $17.15 – hourly; (17) $16.15 – hourly; (3) $15.15 – hourly; part-time road workers (4) 14.15 – hourly; Highway Superintendent (1) $1,200.00 – annual; Road Boss (1) $47,500.04 – annual.

PUBLISH: July 26, 2017

ZNEZ