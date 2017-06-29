Notice — Antelope County Planning Commission

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Antelope County Planning Commission will hold a public meeting and public hearing on the Draft Updated Zoning Regulations, Draft Subdivision Regulations, and Draft Zoning Map on Tuesday, July 11, 2017 in the American Legion, 115 W 3rd, Neligh, Nebraska, beginning at 7:00 pm. The meeting is open to the public. All interested parties are welcome to attend. The drafts are available for viewing at https://antelopecounty.nebraska.gov/zoning-administrator.

The agenda is kept continually current and is available for public inspection at the Zoning Office. For more information, contact Liz Doerr, Zoning Administrator at 402-887-4248 or aczoning@outlook.com.

PUBLISH: June 28, 2017

ZNEZ