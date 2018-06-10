Notice — Antelope County Assessor

NOTICE

This is to certify that the assessment roll of all real property for the taxable year of 2018 for Antelope County, Nebraska, have been processed and completed.

Notices of Valuation Change were mailed before June 1, 2018 to all Antelope County property owners. If you disagree with value, please come in and review your real estate records with the Assessor. You may file a protest with the Antelope County Clerk’s office, on or before June 30th. All protests must contain name and address of owner, legal description, parcel number, value before and after change and a statement of reason why reduction or increase in value should be made.

2018 Ratios:

Residential-95%

Commerical-100%

Agriculture-74%

Kelly Mueller

Antelope County Assessor

PUBLISH: June 6, 2018

ZNEZ