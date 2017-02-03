Niobrara Valley Conference Scholastic Awards And Recognitions

A number of EHS/PJCC students were honored to be part of the NVC awards released today.

They are:

2016-2017 Principal’s All-Academic Team

Elgin Public School

Seniors: Elianne Heilhecker*, Jaime Hoefer *, Kelsey Welding*, Kaytlyn Copeland*

Juniors: Lydia Behnk, Liam Heithoff, Myranda Palmer

Pope John XXIII Central Catholic

Seniors: Brody Hupp*, Jordan Mescher *, Shantel Preister *, Miles Schrage *

Juniors: Heather Bauer, Grace Henn, Logan Henn, Sydney Kerkman, Calli Krebs, Marie Meis, Paige Meis, Cole Preister, Wenting Yu

2016-17 NVC Scholastic Awards 28+ on ACT

Elgin Public School

Lydia Behnk, Elianne Heilhecker

Pope John XXIII Central Catholic

Brody Hupp, Shantel Preister, Logan Henn, Sydney Kerkman, Marie Meis, Wenting Yu

The complete listing…..