Newspaper Earns 11 Awards From NPA “Better Newspaper Contest”

If you’re going to do something, do it right!

The Elgin Review and other newspapers from across the state were recognized for excellence at the 143rd annual convention of the Nebraska Press Association.

Each year the NPA sponsors a “Better Newspaper Contest. More than 3,800 separate entries, representing nine dailies and 63 weeklies were judged by members of the Kansas Press Association.

First, second and third place winners were announced Saturday night at an Awards Banquet at the Country Inn & Suites in Lincoln, attended by more than 175 journalists from across the state. The Elgin Review, competing in Class B (newspapers with paid circulation between 860 and 1,499) received 11 awards.

They were recognized for:

Signature Page — Veterans Day — first place. Judge’s comments: “Strong message and design with unique way to highlight sponsors.”

Single Retail Advertising Idea – Color — Think Pink Boone County Health Center Breast Cancer Awareness — first place. Judges comments: “Excellent use of color throughout. Excellent use of varying ad sizes – draws attention to each statistic. Pink doesn’t feel overdone, thanks to the theme and the different shades. Magnificent job drawing out different facts and info-graphics are amazing 10 out of 10!”

Single Classified Advertising Idea Black & White — Town & Country Veterinary Clinic Annual Bull Semen Test Days — first place. Judge’s comments: “Great example of taking advantage of the current topic with a humorous graphic.”

Public Notice and Its Promotion — What if America Didn’t Notice — first. Judge’s comments: “Great ad! Tells the public exactly why publishing public notices is important.”

Editorial Page — second place

Sports Feature Photo — Wrestling Momma — second place

Photo Page — State Wrestling Tournament — second place; Back to the 80s — third place

Editorial — third

Special Pages — It’s All About Beef — third

Agriculture Advertisement — Bank of Elgin – Your Partner in the Field — third place

“We believe in providing a quality newspaper to our readers,” co-publishers Dennis and Lynell Morgan said. “Earning recognition from the Nebraska Press Association annually is just another sign we’re providing that service to our readers.” The Morgans have owned the newspaper for the past 10 years.