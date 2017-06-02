New AMH CT scanner arrives

Recently, patients of Antelope Memorial Hospital began benefiting from the latest computed tomography (CT) diagnostic technology.

The hospital’s new 64-slice CT scanner arrived last week with set-up and training has now begun.

The new scanner was made possible through a grant, totaling $400,000, awarded to AMH from The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust. Antelope Memorial Hospital was one of only 41 grant recipients across a seven state area to benefit from this round of funding to purchase CT scanners.

“We are very excited to begin offering CT scans with the latest technology,” said Rhonda Novak, AMH Radiology Director. “Our new scanner offers a greater variety of CT scans to be performed at AMH while greatly improving patient care. It will empower our medical staff to assess, diagnose and treat our patients more quickly — right here at AMH. No longer will critically injured or ill patients be required to be shipped out to have advanced scans performed elsewhere. Now they can have their scans completed at AMH — in a timely manner. This is a great service for our patients —especially when they are in a critical state. Plus, it’s more convenient for patients and their families while benefiting local economies.”

The new 64-slice scanner provides faster scan times and higher quality imaging, added Novak. It takes 64 images per rotation as compared to 16 images that our previous scanner offered while reducing radiation to the patient.

This week, members of AMH’s Radiology Department received advanced training to operate the new scanner. The department includes Novak, Kristen Kester, LeAnne Brodersen, Wendi Reinke, Jamie Martinsen and Mark Hoffart.

“The arrival and installation of our new scanner is especially exciting while we celebrate AMH’s anniversary this month,” said Novak. “Sixty-five years ago AMH was formally dedicated. The foundation and leadership for quality health care that was built at that time — still remains today. AMH Radiology has been a leader in technology and new equipment in the region — especially in recent years. In 2015,

AMH was the first facility in northeast Nebraska to offer 3D mammography. We are committed and proud to once again expand upon the health care excellence found in our radiology department — here at AMH.”