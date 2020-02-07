Neligh to host Hemp Forum

After a successful 2019, educating over 700 farmers at five Hemp Farmers Forums in Clatonia, David City, Pilger, York & Syracuse; Midwest Hemp Forum is proud to announce the first event of 2020, our upcoming February 21st Neligh Hemp Farmers Forum, hosted by the Neligh Office of Economic Development and Antelope County Ag Society. Learn from Farmers currently growing hemp, local harvesting equipment experts, Professors, Processors and other Hemp experts.

The Neligh Hemp Farmers Forum will be taking place from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Antelope County Ag Society Exhibit Building, 709 E. US-275 Neligh, NE 68756

Tickets can be claimed at midwesthempforum.com or hempfarmersforum.com

“The Neligh Office of Economic Development is thrilled to sponsor Midwest Hemp Forum’s Neligh Hemp Farmers Forum. There are over 700 farms in Antelope County alone. With corn prices in the mid $3.50 range, we need to offer an alternative crop to Nebraska producers. Hemp could be that alternative crop. Hemp could reduce the cost of insecticides and herbicides as well as the use of precious water resources.The environmental benefits could be a game changer in many industries. The plant is 100% utilizable and can be manufactured into over 25,000 products to help Northeast Nebraska manufactures and entrepreneurs prosper. Creating an greater export product basis for the county and ultimately for Nebraska,” said Lauren Sheridan-Simonsen, Director of Economic Development for the city of Neligh. Read the full story and more in the Elgin Review.