As you get dressed on Saturday….

Moms have long warned their children to always wear clean underwear in case they are “in an accident!” Although there are probably better reasons to wear fresh underwear, this is the one that most often comes to mind.

A national underwear manufacturer took the idea further in 2013 when they invited participants to set a new Guinness World Record by wearing their underwear to Times Square on “National Underwear Day,” August 5. While missing the mark, it did help people showcase their individuality.