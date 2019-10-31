Nancy Norton

Nancy H. Norton, 86 of Lincoln, NE passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Bryan East Hospital, Lincoln, NE

Funeral Services were held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at the United Methodist Church in Elgin, with Rev. Glenn Loy officiating.

Interment followed at West Cedar Valley Cemetery near Elgin. Visitation was held Monday, October 21, 2019 at Huffman-Levander Funeral Home in Elgin.

Nancy Hinman, daughter of Donald S. and A. Bernice (Cratty) Hinman was born February 25, 1933 at Neligh, NE. She grew up in Elgin, attending Elgin Public School and graduating in 1951. She attended Nebraska Wesleyan University from 1951-1952.

On August 24, 1952, Nancy married Gene R. Norton in Elgin. While Gene served in the Army, they lived at various locations.

When he was deployed to Korea, Nancy returned to Elgin. The couple lived in Washington State for a couple of years before returning to Elgin where they farmed west of town. Nancy was a housewife, raising their children, helping on the farm and assisting her husband for years at Norton Tax Service. They retired in 1992 and enjoyed 24 years living in Arizona, before moving to Lincoln, NE in 2018.

Nancy was a member of the United Methodist Church, Eastern Star, Stitch and Chatter and Out Our Way Ladies Aid.

She enjoyed music, sewing, cross-stitch, crocheting and playing the piano.

Nancy is survived by her husband of 67 years, Gene Norton of Lincoln, NE; three children: Bradley G. (Mary) Norton of Hastings, NE; Elizabeth L. Norton of Lincoln, NE; Kathryn A. Norton of Beatrice, NE; two grandchildren: Matthew Norton of Hastings, NE; Michael (Delta) Norton of Hastings, NE; along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter-in-law Reta Norton; sister Betty Harb and brother Bob Hinman.